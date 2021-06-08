By Elizabeth Osayande

The Co-founder, Street Waste Company Limited, Miss Omoh Alokwe, has called for the restoration of the ecosystem in order to secure the future of incoming generation.

Alokwe disclosed this on Saturday at a cleanup exercise in Elegushi private beach, as parts of activities to mark 2021 world environmental day, commemorated every June 5.

According to her:” Based on this year’s theme ‘Ecosystem Restoration,’ the nature needs to be restored. Therefore, we must , stop endangering marine animals through indiscriminate disposal of waste into water bodies. Since the earth is all we have got, we need to stop depleting natural resources and embrace recycling and circular economy.”

” Again, when the ocean is cleared up, the environment will be maintained and hygienic for us to all to live a healthy life. ” She said.

Also, the Director Public Affairs, Communication & Sustainability, Coca-Cola Company Limited, Mrs. Amaka Onyemelukwe, explained that WED was a day set aside to take care of the environment in order to restore the nature of the ecosystem.

‘This is a collective responsibility to restore nature and planet by sorting our waste for recycling where everyone can leave a better life for generations to come.

Onyemelukwe noted that the Coca-Cola company, Street Waste company, Kids Beach Garden, and other partners came together to activate beach clean-up, create awareness and educate the people about nature and the ecosystem.