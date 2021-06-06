By Moses Nosike

HOSTCOM, Lagos State Chapter has refuted claims that the fire outbreak witnessed on the Badagry sea on May 24, 2021 was not a vandalisation against Folawiyo & Co Limited.

Chairman of the organisation, Bisiriyu Lasisi Fanu addressed the media said oil theft and bunkering activities caused the incident which wrecked havoc in some parts of the community.

The chairman promised that HOSTCOM, Lagos will engage all necessary apparatus to curb the illegalities that surround oil and gas activities in the area.

He expressed concerns over the level of damage done to the sea and stressed the need for proper investigations to be carried out as the havoc cannot be undermined.

Fanu stressed that bunkery activities was illegal and calls for measures that would protect host communities.

“ Most importantly, as HOSTCOM member at the national, our PMS should not be smuggled any longer in our presence. It is a criminal act before government and unjust towards our national interest if what is meant to be consumed here is still been traded with money at the expense of national pride to neighbouring countries.

“ We want to make it known to all Nigerians and to the international community that Badagry is known to be a recognized border area, considering the revenue generation in the federation account.

Lending his voice, Secretary, HOSTCOM, Lagos State Chapter, Monday Kotin said the organisation is established to coordinate the activities of oil and gas in oil producing communities.

He disclosed efforts are been made to ensure that filling stations adhere strictly to health and safety guidelines in the course of their operations to avoid disasters in the area.