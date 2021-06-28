By Ugochukwu Alaribe

A pro Biafra group, Biafra Liberation Council, has said it wants an independent state of Biafra, but not through violence and warned those it described as enemies of the zone to stop turning the South East into a killing field.

It further warned the youths of the zone not to allow themselves to be used in perpetrating violence in the land.

In a statement by the Administrative Secretary of BLC, Austin Mary Ndukwu, the group said it would not continue to watch the zone turned to a killing field by the Nigerian State which is being orchestrated through senseless utterances, threats and actions.

The group also called on the Nigeria security forces to stop killing innocent Biafra youths under the guise of fighting criminals.

“Biafra Liberation Council is guided by our avowed stance to achieve Biafra without violence. BLC supports all agitations for Biafra but not through violence. This is our resolve; we will ensure it is effectively followed to the latter. We can’t continue to watch our land being turned to a killing field by the Nigerian state which is been orchestrated by senseless utterances, threats and actions. These actions are inimical to the collective existence and development of the South East.

“Any attempt to spill the blood of our people under any guise won’t be tolerated. All stranger elements in our land must live peacefully with our people. Nobody should come into our land to lord it over the natives. Traditional rulers and town union Presidents General must ensure that they are in full control of their lands.”

The group tasked the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to refuse to be intimidated, but stand firm in their decisions in the interest of the people.

It also tasked leaders of southern Nigeria to shun divisive tendencies and unite and defend their lands.

“Our people must arise for self defense or be shamefully annihilated.”

Vanguard News Nigeria