By Ikechukwu Nmerengwa

A US-trained security expert, Chief Ifeanyi Chinasa Frank, has said that the solutions to the insecurity challenges facing Nigeria laid in concerted efforts to refocus Nigeria on the path of progress through purposeful leadership that traverses partisan politics.

“This is the time of truth. It is a period to thoroughly examine ourselves and tell ourselves the truth. Insecurity is ravaging our country. It is not that it has not been there before or that it would not be even in the best times, but the truth is that it has gone beyond tolerable levels. It calls for everyone’s attention,” Chief Frank said during a session with journalists in Abuja.

“Boko Haram, rampaging Fulani herdsmen versus community residents, armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping for ransom and ritual killings are among the latest challenges. These problems linger because many of us are living in denial of the existence and how they impede development of Nigeria.”

The intention of the ruling party, Chief Frank said, may be its best, but raw statistics keep showing that the country was losing more lives daily than nations at war. According to him, the situation was serious enough for every well-meaning Nigerian and lovers of democracy to lend ideas and a voice in the search or solutions.

He said the answer to insecurity was political will. “The President has to admit that the situation is bad, declare it a national emergency, and involve more stakeholders and village chiefs in solving the problem. Politics is local and Security is also local. For most times we have seen the challenge of insecurity as a failure of governance on the part of the ruling party.

Other parties make fable references to developments in this regard, take frequent jabs at the ruling party, and retreat, feeling happy they have scored political points that could bolster their fortunes in the next general elections. Challenge of insecurity, especially when it involves lives is beyond partisan politics,” he said.

Chief Frank said, “Declaring a national emergency would go a long way to change narratives and disposition. Politicians must agree to fight insecurity together. Once they agree, 70 percent of factors behind insecurity would have been dealt with. Not all security challenges require money to solve; a lot of them just require brain work and local collaborations.”

His other proposed solutions are:

.Public enlightenment stop deviant behaviours, noting that nobody speaks to the minds of the youth, not the parents, not the schools, and unfortunately the faith-based organisations also fail in this regard. They emphasise product over process and discipline. He suggested the national and state orientation agencies should build more peace-building content.

.Urgent national development plan, perhaps a four-year plan which would require the three tiers of government (federal, state, and local) running developmental projects in key sectors of national life, all at the same time in mechanised agriculture with added value. There could also be small-scale industries that can turn rice into flour, same for beans, yam, palm oil, tomatoes, ginger, groundnut, and cashew nuts. You can also talk about road infrastructure, massive housing, and petroleum refining capacity among others. All these would create jobs.

.Credit facilities have become imperative to fund the creative ideas of millions of Nigerians. Imagine what would happen where the three tiers of governments are running credit facility programmes. When our governments talk economy they talk only about fiscal and monetary policies; they hardly talk about the productive economy. We must look at the sectors we can populate with investors. Manufacturing is the livewire of any country. The youths we produce from our institutions must have avenues for self-actualisation.

.A re-evaluation of education is important for it to produce skilled manpower. All segments of our education require these changes.

Chief Frank said that if government at all levels accorded education and employment priority, the problem of insecurity would be curtailed.