SIX days after the Chairman of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, General Ajibola Togun (retd) raised the alarm that some foreign herders were about to unleash terror on the six states in the South West, scores of gunmen have attacked Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state killing about 20 people.

The gunmen were said to have struck at midnight killing, maiming and setting houses ablaze. Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums which, the Spokesperson of Igangan people, Mr Taiwo Adeagbo, said were Fulani herders, also set ablaze the palace of the monarch in the agrarian town.

The unprovoked attacks have been confirmed by the former caretaker chairman of the council, Mr Tunji Omolewu, who said he rushed down to Igangan this morning to verify the attacks.

He said, “I got the call around 11 pm. We were on our way from Ekiti where we had gone to do the Yoruba nation rally. I got to Ibadan around 12 am and when the calls did not stop coming, I decided to come home. I have counted more than 20 dead bodies. The palace of our monarch was torched. Adolak filling station too was burnt”.

Also speaking with Vanguard in a telephone interview, Mr Adeagbo confirmed the attacks adding that he couldn’t verify the casualty figure.

He said, “Yes, it is true. Fulani herders came in the night to attack our people. They killed many people. I’m there now counting the number of dead people. I don’t know how many for now because we are still counting.”

A resident said the attackers were more than 50. They came on 20 motorcycles around 11 pm. They started shooting, stabbing, and clubbing our people.

“We don’t know what is happening now. We have shouted, cried and appealed for help but none came. These people have been killing us one by one. But, now more than 20 people have been killed in this fresh attack.”

“You know we sent them away from here when they were kidnapping and raping our women. Perhaps, this is a reprisal. Is this how we will continue to live our lives?

Also confirming the attack, a former caretaker chairman of neighbouring Ibarapa Central, Yemi Akinlabi, said, “It is so sad. Only a few days ago, our people got an intelligence report and forwarded it to the appropriate quarters for actions but here we are today. Are we going to continue to live in fear in our land? I have spoken to General Toogun about last night’s incident and we would want him and his team to do something. Our people must not be allowed to resort to self-help”.

