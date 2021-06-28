UNN's Mass Comm alumni association launches Jacksonites' Professional Devt series

The Alumni Association of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka announced on 19 June 2021 the launch of the Jacksonites PD series, a personal and professional development series for students and professionals in communications and allied fields.

The group said the programme would provide accessible, timely, relevant, and responsive 21st Century theoretical and skill-based seminars tailored to impact its members and society positively.

The maiden edition of the Jacksonites PD series holds on 30 July 2021, with the theme A Captured Media in an Insecure Nation: Democracy and Free Speech on Trial. Dr Nduka Otiono, Associate Professor at the Institute of African Studies, Carleton University, Canada, will deliver the keynote paper.

Dr Otiono in his abstract noted that the theme is timely because many Nigerians had felt that the end of military dictatorship would usher in exponential socio-economic growth in the country. An optimism heightened by the rapid advancement in ICT reflected in the liberalisation of the media and the rise of independent online media.

However, 25 years and four presidents into the new millennium, the optimism seems to have waned under the present administration as Nigeria teeters on the brink of state failure.

The media appears “captured” in an insecure country where Boko Haram terrorists and Fulani herdsmen preside with impunity. The keynote address titled A Captured Media in an Insecure Nation will examine the contexts under which democracy and free speech are on trial in Nigeria.

Ace Nigerian television presenter Barr Kingsley Osadolor will moderate the session. It would hold online on Zoom and streamed on social media platforms.

Participation is free, but participants need to register.