Professor Adenike Kuku

The Vice Chancellor of the prestigious Kings University, Ode-Omu, Osun State, Professor Adenike Kuku, has urged universities to produce graduates that are value creators rather than job seekers so as to mitigate the high rate of unemployment among the teeming youth population.

Dr Mrs C.O Aje, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, made this known during the recently held 2021 Entrepreneurship Day of the University.

According to Professor Kuku, entrepreneurship education is strategic to the vision of Kings University which tailors its curriculum to prioritise Entrepreneurship education emphasised by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Professor Kuku further expressed confidence that the graduates of Kings University would proffer technology solutions to the myriad challenges plaguing the nation from the education sector to health sector, agricultural and even the financial services sector.

“The goal is for Universities to produce graduates that are value creators rather than job seekers,” she said.

ALSO READ:

Social entrepreneur and Executive Director of Izichris Berachah Vocational Institute, Mrs. Busayo Ihimikaye, who was the Guest Speaker at the event, urged Nigerian undergraduates to strive to find their niche as a first step towards achieving their dream of being a successful entrepreneur.

Speaking on the topic, “Entrepreneurship: Alternative to Individual and National Development,” she said that entrepreneurship was about people identifying and solving a problem you are passionate about.

“This could be by providing a service or making a product as entrepreneurship basically involves being innovative and meeting needs. “You identify gaps in the society and you make yourself available to bridge the gaps,” she said.

The social entrepreneur further advised the students to be diligent in their studies, be courageous, and be resilient in life as Kings University has already provided a very good environment for them to excel, adding that their purpose in the University was to be wealth creators not to seek employment and whatever they start today should be sustainable.

Mrs Ihimikaye admonished the students of Kings University and other participants from Adeleke University and Redeemer’s University, academics, and other stakeholders present at the event to begin their entrepreneurial journey for sustainable economic growth and the prosperity of the individual and the nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria