Unity of Nigeria desirable – Catholic Archbishop

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

CATHOLIC Archbishop of Lagos, the Most Rev. Adewale Martins has urged Nigerians to unite and work assiduously to build a peaceful and united country, stressing that the unity of Nigeria at this period of growing insecurity and other challenges is desirable.

Archbishop Martins made the appeal yesterday while addressing journalists after a thanksgiving mass organised to mark his 62nd birthday at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

Stressing that the unity of Nigeria is desirable, Martins said that an environment of unity, tolerance and harmonious living among the people irrespective of religious and political differences could lead to meaningful development.

In his words: “The unity of Nigeria is desirable, it is absolutely desirable for so many reasons. Our unity is what all Nigerians must desire and work toward.

READ ALSO:

“The reason for series of challenges we are facing in our country today is because of the absence of unity. We have so much discordant voices that we are hearing in the nation. So many issues and challenges facing us as a nation and the greatest in my estimation is insecurity that is the bane of our nation today.”

The cleric called on the country’s leadership at all levels to be more proactive and sincere in tackling the numerous challenges plaguing the nation. Failure to urgently address the nation’s problems, the Archbishop warned, was capable of plunging the entire nation in the path of disintegration and anarchy.

He said: “We are calling on the federal Government headed by Mr. President and those who have the responsibility to the security of the nation to wake-up to their responsibilities and tackle these problems that are taken our country into a state of anarchy. There is need for a lot of effort and committemrnt from the government to ensure that the masses are secured.”

The Archbishop also stressed the need for all Nigerians to continue to live in true brotherhood, adding, however, that this can only be reinforced when there is love, mutual respect and tolerance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: