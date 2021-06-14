Prof. Bashir Omipidan, the Director of the Centre for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) at the University of Ilorin, says that the University management has spent N6million to kick-start the institution’s open distance learning programme.

Omipidan said this on Monday during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Centre and the Department of Nursing Science, College of Health Sciences, University of Ilorin.

He said that the commencement of the programme was very dear to the heart of the Vice-Chancellor, and assured all lecturers who would participate in the programme of reasonable remunerations for their efforts.

The Professor of Law added that the ODL programme has got its own uniqueness and it would put all hands on deck to ensure that its take-off and operation are hitch-free.

He told the lecturers present that every participant who worked on the course software would also have to make the video (multi media) available as both jobs go hand-in-hand.

Also in her remarks, the Deputy Director of the Centre, Dr. Fadipe Joseph, said that the emergence of the Open Distance Learning Programme would help in taking the University to the top of university rankings in the country.

She added that a three-day training seminar for staff members on how to navigate the applications would hold between Tuesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 24, 2021.

In his remarks, Dr. Umar Jibril, the Head of the Department of Nursing Science, applauded the University’s management for the introduction of the programme, saying it was a right step in the right direction.

Jibril said that the commencement of the programme would curtail the congestion usually experienced in the lecture rooms, especially, in the era of COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanguard News Nigeria