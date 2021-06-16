By Juliet Umeh

University of Lagos is partnering with EduTech non-profit organization, Coderina to introduce Coderina Project Fair. The project is meant to lower the barriers for African youths to acquire adequate skills for the future of work and entrepreneurship.

The partners explained that the project will be successful in many areas than robotics, AI, ML Programs such as Coderina University Challenge, COUCH and will help students hone their creativity and entrepreneurial skills. Also, the project will ensure that students and researchers approach their university dissertations and research work to provide solutions to social and economic problems.

Vice-Chancellor of Unilag, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, described the relationship as what can build enduring skills in young adults in preparation for the future of work.

He also extolled the quality of work that Coderina is doing in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education, introducing coding and robotics to all 104 Federal Unity Colleges. Ogundipe said: “Addressing Africa’s skills gap in the age of technology would require bold steps to be taken in the area of capacity building.”

Also, Lead/coordinator of Unilag AI & Robotics Lab, AiRoL, Dr. Chika Yinka-Banjo, enthused at the prospect and potential of the collaboration. She said that the benefits of the relationship are already far-reaching. Coderina has donated some robotics kits to the lab, provided training, and has already prepared young learners for the FIRST Lego League Championship, a World Robotics Challenge, and now put together a Unilag team for FIRST Tech Challenge.

On his part, Director of the Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Centre, ESDC, Dr Sunday Adebisi, described the partnership as a development that will enable the students to build rare and competitive skills of the future for decent jobs. He said given that this generation will have to change careers more than 10 times in their lifetime, as a result of many jobs that will go into extinction and other ones that will be birth, there is no better time than now to have this quality relationship that supports students to build AI skills.

Founder, Coderina, Mr. Ajayi said: “This partnership brings a unique dimension to academia-third sector collaboration where both organizations mutually benefit through research, knowledge-sharing and practical execution on research findings in the field of robotics, drones technology, AI, entrepreneurship, solve practical problems and unlock vast potential for impact at scale.”