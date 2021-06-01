UN mission in Mali attacked

Kindly Share This Story:

A camp of the United Nations Integrated Stabilization Mission for Mali (MINUSMA) came under attack on Tuesday.

The Special Representative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Head of MINUSMA El-Ghassim Wane made this known.

El-Ghassim Wane wrote on Twitter “I strongly condemn the attack on our forces in Aguelhok this morning. I applaud the bravery and commitment of the Chadian troops deployed in the area, which successfully repelled the attack.

“@UN_MINUSMA will not be deterred in the implementation of its mandate.’’

MINUSMA said in a Twitter post that according to a preliminary assessment, the attack did not result in any injuries or damages.

Earlier, the military of Mali arrested interim President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and transported them to the Kati base near the capital of Bamako.

Mali’s newly-appointed Interim President Col. Assimi Goita said that he had dismissed the president and prime minister for violating the transitional charter.

A military source told Sputnik that Goita had informed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that a military council would assume power in Mali. Mali’s membership in the ECOWAS has been suspended.

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that France could withdraw its troops from Mali if it falls into radical Islamism.

In 2013, in an effort to provide stability in Mali and ensure security and political transition, the United Nations founded two missions.

The Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and the European Union Training Mission Mali.

Sputnik

Vnaguard News Nigeria

