Nweze cannot be replaced ― Umahi

By Peter Okutu

Engr Fidelis Kings Nweze

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Tuesday lost one of his “Super Commissioners” in an auto crash at Enugu State.

The Commissioner for Infrastructure and Concession, Engr Fidelis Kings Nweze, died in Turkish Hospital, Abuja after having a successful intestinal surgery.

The vehicle he was traveling in Saturday by 7 pm rammed into a stationary truck at Obinagu in Enugu State.

While the passengers in the said vehicle, his orderly and driver sustained injuries and were treated and discharged, Engr Kings developed complications which resulted in his untimely death.

At a press briefing at the new Government House Abakaliki, Governor David Umahi who spoke in an emotion-ladened voice described the deceased as his younger brother, friend, and destiny helper.

According to him: “Engr Kings died this morning at 9:15 am at Turkish Hospital, Abuja. Nweze was traveling to Enugu on Saturday at about 7 pm with his driver and orderly.

“And about Obinagu in Enugu State, they rammed into a stationery truck. He was on sit belt. They were all concious. The orderly had slight injury. He was treated and discharged. The driver had slight injury and was treated and discharged

“The seat belt ruptured his (Nweze) intestines. They did a very successful surgery. They put him in intensive care unit to be there for three days

“This morning when I called at about 8 am, they said he had a crisis. At about 9:15 am, Engr Nweze gave up. I’m so sad. He is one of the pillars of this administration. To me is like my friend, brother, son, and destiny helper went out and will never come back.

“We did our best. I declare tomorrow a public holiday in honour of Nweze and no market should be opened. No work in any of the offices; no work in any of the sites in honour of Engr Nweze

“Also, in our liaison offices in Lagos, Abuja. We are going to be mourning from tomorrow till Saturday. All government officials and, CAN will be fasting and breaking their fast at the Christian Ecumenical Centre.

“Nweze is the Chairman of the ring road. He cannot be replaced. First as Commissioner for Works and then Infrastructure. All government officials are to fast and break the fast at Ecumenical Centre by 4pm to 5pm.”

Vanguard News Nigeria