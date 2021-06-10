Reality TV stars, Olajide Charles-Obaoye and Chris Adah, popularly known as “Double Chris”, have announced their online TV program Askn 4 A Friend where people across the world can share their pain anonymously to get opinions, help and support from viewers .

When asked the reason behind this brilliant idea, the couple who got married in 2020 stated that their social media DMs are filled with messages about people’s pain in marriages, relationships, work places, family problems, and mostly people with suicidal thoughts. “We do not have solutions to these problems but we can tell their stories anonymously and help them get answers in a safe way.”

“There is peace in talking actually. Life is hard and we are shocked at what we read daily. We do not have the power to eradicate all these problems of life but we can help ameliorate them. These stories and questions need to be shared so that people can learn a thing or two, share their opinions too. We have also involved our “psyche partners“ (professionals) should anyone need their help” said Chris Adah.

Olajide Charles-Obaoye, aka Chrisville, also stated that they could not wait to launch. “A lot of doors were shut on us, they said we didn’t have experience of being on TV but it is their opinion, we have ours. I told my wife for us to get to work with our phones and we did it. We know our aim – to help tell people’s stories, one way or the other, help will come to them,God willing” he added.