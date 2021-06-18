Britain has reported another 10,476 Coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour, bringing the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country to 4,610,893, according to official figures released on Friday.

The country also recorded another 11 coronavirus-related death.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,956.

These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Meanwhile, England’s Coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, remains unchanged at between 1.2 and 1.4, according to latest estimates.

The R number represents the average number of people each person with COVID-19 goes on to infect.

According to the data, every 10 people will infect approximately between 12 and 14 others.

When the figure is above one, it indicates the outbreak is growing exponentially.

Earlier on Friday, Public Health England (PHE) said the Delta variant first identified in India now accounts for almost all of Britain’s Coronavirus cases.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, had on Monday announced a four-week delay to the final step of England’s roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions until July 19, amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant.

New data published this week by Public Health England showed the AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 per cent effective against hospitalisation from the Delta variant after two doses, and the Pfizer vaccine is 96 per cent effective against hospitalisation after two doses.

More than 42.4 million people had been given the first jab of the Coronavirus vaccine while more than 30.8 million people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose, according to the latest official figures.

Experts have warned that Coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely, current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out Coronavirus vaccines.

(Xinhua/NAN)

