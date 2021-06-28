By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Six years after she staged a come back to first love-music, Afrocolours pioneer, Uduak Daniel is not reneging on her desire to have her voice heard around the world.

The phenomenal singer and medical geneticist, whose musical output is a unique fusion of jazz, folk, gospel and African music/sounds is indeed actualizing this big dream with a new expression she called “Sessions with Uduak Daniel.”

A session where she performs live renditions of her songs. The sessions already have racked in over 900,000 views in the past two months.

She also released her first single in 2021 titled, “No Remain.” The song was produced by Wale Adeoye and released exclusively on Boomplay Music before hitting other streaming platforms and is said to be doing positive reviews from around the world.

Recall that the spontaneous singer last year released a single “Your Sister” despite the pandemic, which paralyzed economic activities across the world. The song, which addressed gender-based and domestic violence premiered on hot tracks on Apple Music in over 12 countries in Africa.

For the medical geneticist-turned- singer said the aim of every creative project she does is to reach the point called exceptional and phenomenal. This drive, she said got her into doing something different from the popular at the time she launched out in 2001.

Talking about her music, Uduak, who returned in 2015, with a single “Arise Nigeria, after a five-year hiatus over the years has demonstrated her creative ingenuity in all her works. Till date, Uduak makes timeless music that will communicate and resonate with the marketplace, especially intellectuals and the elites. Her debut album,”Hold On” released in 2002, announced the emergence of an extraordinary creative in music.

The album impacted the music industry especially in southern Nigeria opening doors for other young artistes to be innovative in their creative process. It was considered a new season in the music space in the south. The album was enabled with lyrics she usually terms “spiritual, inspirational and prophetic”. Her music for the most part is positively affirmative, prophetic for Christians and “speaking into existence typa” if you are a twitter/social media active user.