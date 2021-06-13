UAG empathize with military over wounded soldiers, lauds senators for visit

The Unity Advocacy Group has empathized with the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) over thousands of Soldiers and members of other security agencies injured and incapacitated in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency over the years.



The group also commended the Senate president Ahmad Lawan, and some senators for visiting wounded in action soldiers at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital (44NARH), Kaduna.

Speaking, the Convener of UAG, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said the visit is a confirmation of the sacrifice of security agencies for the love of the country.



Aigbedion urged Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in their determination to restore peace in the country.

He said, “The recent visit confirms UAG’s earlier plea for Nigerians to continue to support our military personnel. They have continued to make immense sacrifice for our country.

“The maimed and incapacitated personnel have families and other dependents. We must stand with our courageous military personnel at this time in the history of our country.”



The Senate president had during the visit said, “As a country, we are supposed to provide more resources to cater for the needs of such wounded in action officers and men. I want to commend the Nigerian Armed Forces for putting so much effort to tackle all the security threats across the country. We appreciate them for remaining loyal to the commander-in-chief and the constitution.”

“They deserve all support from the government and all citizens of the country. To do otherwise is being unfair to the arms forces. Therefore we have to give them what they require though we may not be able to give them all they want.”

Also, the Acting Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Colonel Stephen Onuchukwu, told the senators that the facility has successfully treated more than 7,000 wounded personnel.

Colonel Stephen said the wounded in action officers and soldiers were those brought to the Hospital since the counter insurgency operations began years back.