The suspects

By Samuel Oyadongha

THE youths of Okpoama Kingdom in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have reportedly arrested two persons for alleged vandalism and theft of armoured cable supplying electricity to the area and Ewoama community on the Atlantic fringe.

The suspects identified as Obote Igbogi and Ikechukwu Abagaija are now in police custody.

Another member of the gang said to be in possession of the stolen electricity cable is currently at large.

The action of the suspects was said to have plunged the two communities into darkness.

Contacted, Spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Asinim Butswat confirmed the development.

He said: “On 12 June 2021, two suspects namely; Obote Igbogi ‘m’ and Ikechukwu Abagaija ‘m’ 31 years were arrested by community youths, at Okpoama for vandalising armoured cable that supply electricity to Ewoama Community in Brass Local Government Area.

“The suspects confessed their role in vandalising the armoured cable, they admitted that another suspect who is at large might be in the possession of the stolen cable.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect and recover the stolen cable.

Electricity has since been restored to the community.”

Vanguard News Nigeria