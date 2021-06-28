…As NANS plans to occupy Kaduna July

By Ibrahim Wuyo

A student of the College of Education, Gidan Waya, Kafanchan in Kaduna State was allegedly shot dead by security operatives during a peaceful protest against the increase in tuition fee by the State Government.

The students had organised a peaceful protest at the College of Education, Gidan Waya, against the hike in their tuition fee.

Journalists were told that the peaceful protest turned violent “as one student was killed and another injured by, allegedly by security operatives.”

According to a source, “the security operatives fired shots to disperse the protesting students following a confrontation after they tried to force their way into the school. The students also blocked the highway in front of the school thereby preventing the free flow of traffic .”

Provost of the College, Prof. Alexander Kure had confirmed the development to journalists on Monday, saying the incident happened on the highway and not inside the school.

According to him, “I was told by the security that one student was killed and another injured. I offered an ambulance to take the corpse to the mortuary, and the other person that got injured to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

Professor Kure said he was not aware of the reason for the students’ protest and announced that the school was shut on Sunday for the mid-semester break,

“The school was shut down yesterday for mid-semester break and students are to resume next Monday. I don’t know why they were protesting. The school was closed and we heard there was a protest on the road, and I am not privy to happenings outside the school,” he said.

The National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS),

Comrade Sunday Asefon said that, if the killing of the student is confirmed to be true, the entire Nigeria students will occupy Kaduna.

The students gave Kaduna State State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai 21days to pacify Nigerian students on the increase in school fees ahead of its National congress slated for July 19, 2021.)

According to the National President, NANS will deliberate on the incident at the College of Education while all organs and sister bodies of NANS nationwide have been put on alert to relocate to Kaduna State to further press home their demand from the state government.

“The governor should be ready to kill as many of us as he can through thugs and security and also build enough jail within the 21days that can accommodate thousands of Nigerian students,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Kaduna, Asefon rejected “the attempt by the government of Kaduna State, the Kaduna State University, or any other tertiary institutions in the state to force an undertaken on parents and guardians of the varsity students to remain in perpetual silence irrespective of the unfavourable policies of the government.”

“The National congress meeting will hold in Kaduna on 19th July 2021. All organs and sister bodies of NANS nationwide are by this resolution put on alert to relocate to Kaduna State to this important national congress to further ascertain the cooperation and adherence to our demands by the government of Kaduna state.”

“That the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai should consider this window period of 21 days’ notice of national congress as enough window to pacify Nigerian students or be ready to kill as many of us as he can through thugs and security and also build enough jail within the 21days that can accommodate thousands of Nigerian students.”

“While we pray for the prosperity of Kaduna State, we will not be threatened or intimidated to close our eyes to these evil policies and the fragrant display of tyranny against our students and members as injury to one is an injury to all.”

“NANS rejects in totality the recent spate of 1000% increment of schools fees and other related fees in state-owned tertiary institutions in Kaduna State. We consider such increment at this time as insensitive, unreasonable, and unrealistic,” he said.