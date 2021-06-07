By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of Nigerian Army (NA) operating in Owerri the Imo State capital foiled an early morning attack on the Imo State Police Command on Sunday 6 June 2021.

According to a statement by Brig General Mohammed Yerima, Director, Army Public Relations, “The troops assisted by the Police Special Forces eliminated a top IPOB/ESN Operational Commander, Joseph Uka Nnachi alias King of Dragons, who has been orchestrating attacks against security agencies and government establishments in the South Eastern States.

“He has been at the centre of several heinous attacks since the death of Ikonso who gave up the ghost during an encounter with security forces on 24 April 2021 at Awomama Village of Orlu East LGA of Imo State.

Equaly neutralised along with Dragon were four of his cohorts while one was captured alive and has been assisting security forces with useful information.

The troops recovered four AK-47 Rifles, a Toyota Hiace Mini bus used as operational vehicle by the assailants as well as several assorted ammunitions and charms.

The statement recalled that, “IPOB/ESN Terrorists attacked the Imo State Police Command on 5 April 2021 and since then, the security forces had been on the trail of the assailants leading to the successful elimination of the key figures involved.

“The NA wishes to place on records it’s profound appreciation to the peace-loving citizens of Imo State and the entire citizenry for their support towards combating security challenges in the South East and the rest of the country.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya, particularly noted this as a patriotic gesture and appealed to the public to do more while assuring them of the NA’s resolve to end the reign of terror in the country.”

