By Gabriel Olawale

Multi-talented Nigerian musician, Anthony Nwalu, also known by his stage name, Tony Peey (formerly Tony P), has released his anticipated Extended Playlist (EP) titled ‘On Ma Way’.

The Afro pop and Afro life singer whose songs are always harmonious and rhythmic, drops ‘On Ma Way’ EP to mark his return into the Nigerian Music Industry after a brief upgrade hiatus.

The ‘Marry You’ crooner, signed to Pavan Sound Records, took a break to undergo different musical trainings to improve on his talent that is now of world class standard.

His remarkable musical prowess captivates, motivates and gives goosebumps anytime he handles the microphone to do what he knows how to do best.

Tony Peey’s new EP, ‘On Ma Way’, houses six songs certified by different music pundits, including Adeyinka Oluwamayowa, a prominent entertainment journalist and music critic in Nigeria.

Oluwamayowa described ‘On Ma Way’ EP as a compilation that came from deep emotion and takes listeners on a believable journey.

“I totally connect with Tony Peey on this Afrobeats EP. In music, connection is very important. He delivered a masterpiece that his fans would appreciate him for.”

“I can feel the realness of Tony Peey in all the songs, this project will compel the industry to give him the attention he deserves.”

Tony Peey displayed his excellent ability in afrobeats, dazzling on afro pop, and afro life sub-genres. From ‘Take You’, ‘Sugar’, ‘Your Eyes’, ‘Faya’, ‘Hotter’, to ‘Bianule’, the skilled musician is certain about his approach. He selected his words for his lyrics carefully and confidently to make up a fantastic love EP.

In his previous songs, Tony Peey featured a-list singers like Solidstar, HarrySong and joined forces with respected music producer, DJ Coublon.

Tony Peey is ready to take over the Nigerian music industry, make himself a force to reckon with in Africa and dominate the international scene.