By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Some old wounds, according to George R.R. Martin, “never truly heal, and bleed again at the slightest word.”

And this may not be far from what exactly transpired between two Nigerian pop queens, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay during the week, when the former verbally attacked the latter, while they ran into each other in a Lagos saloon.

Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay cannot pretend to be best of friends. Their beef dating back to 2017, after Seyi sang about Tiwa in the viral ‘F*ck You Challenge’ has lingered for more than four years now.

The “Yolo Yolo” singer admitted that the song was nothing compared to all that Tiwa had done to her in the past. And you begin to wonder what exactly has Tiwa Savage done to Seyi that warranted her recording a diss track against the former, in which she called her colleague several derogatory names.

To many, what happened at the Lagos salon, where Tiwa vented her anger against Seyi was not unexpected.

Perhaps, since 2017, the “Kele Kele Love” singer has been longing for an opportunity to give Seyi a piece of her mind. And their chance meeting at the saloon was all that Tiwa needed to pay Seyi back in her own coin.

It was not surprising, however, when Tiwa reacted the way she did, after Seyi tapped her on her shoulder and said hi, while she was under the drier in the saloon.

Tiwa, according to Seyi, had said ‘oh hi, how are you as they exchanged pleasantries before she went back to her side where she was having a conversation with the shop owner.

From all indications, Seyi was ready to settle her differences with the pop queen, but the time was not ripe for it.

“I walked into the salon, I saw Tiwa and I could feel the tension and I decided to get up because I could see people looking at her and looking at me and I won’t allow people to feed on what is not.

“So, I got up and tapped her on her shoulder and said hi, she was under the drier, she said oh hi, how are you and we exchanged pleasantries and I went back to my side where I was having a conversation with the shop owner.”

“And 20 minutes later, Tiwa came and the drama started. I was so confused and I just said okay and she kept shouting calling me a bitch and talking about the Fuck you challenge.

“We had met before and even taken pictures and she didn’t for once act like that, so I don’t want to believe it was the Fuck you challenge that prompted the attack,” Seyi narrated.

Tiwa, is said not to have forgotten what Sheyi and Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani had done to her in the past.

Recall that Seyi Shay and Victoria released their covers of Kizz Daniel’s hit song, ‘F**k You’, where they had both dissed Tiwa. In her lyrics, Seyi said, “You know I’m not Savage, I pay my bills.”

Kimani, on her part, accused Tiwa of prostitution and blocking her from a show.

Seyi also is said to have accused Tiwa of trying to get her kicked off endorsement deals and also fighting another artiste for featuring her on a song among other things.

The singer, expressing shock at the fact that Tiwa used her son’s life to swear that she had never done anything to her, claimed the singer said God will never give her a child because of her ‘bad spirit’. According to the ‘Murder’ crooner, it hurts her because she once had a miscarriage.

“It hurt me because I’ve had a miscarriage before and I know the kind of pain that I felt when going through that so, for another woman not only to skin-shame you but to now tell you that God will not give you a child, that you’ll not have a child,” she bemoaned.

Seyi was among the acts who joined in the challenge and a controversial line that stood out in her entry was a diss at Tiwa Savage.

Her line went thus: “You know I’m not Savage, I pay my bills.” In a different line, the singer also made a reference to a debtor’s list released by a popular Lagos nightclub owner. The debtor’s list contained names of top celebrities who had outstanding bills at the club.

Throwing a jab at Tiwa, Seyi said: “You say you be my sister, but you wan collect my lover

You be deceiver, olofofo heart robber, Na why I no dey fuck you anymore, I no get time for you anymore, You know I’m not Savage, I dey pay my bills, You no go see my name for the Xscape

But [Prostitute] come be your hobby

Na so you come take first rate their hobby…”

Seyi also appeared to take shots at Tiwa for allegedly trying to block other women in the industry.

She ended her verse with; “You see say, fuck you, Teni, fuck you, Simi, not you, [Inaudible], fuck you trying to tarnish Tiwa Savage’s hard earned name.

“You had to enter studio to drag someone who has done absolutely nothing to you. You want to use her to shine by tarnishing her image. She acted maturely and ignored everything, then all of a sudden you wanted to say hi ? 🤷‍♀️ your phone lost or you missed road, ‘ wrote Yetunde Bakare on IG.

Another fan, sdcgraphic wrote: “ Seyi Shay should just continue with Nigerian Idol, Tiwa is not her mate at all.” For iamaotee

Sade, fuck you, Funke, fuck you, Asa, fuck you, Acetune, fuck you.”

However, following their renewed beef, fans have dragged Seyi on social media,calling her names for

, “ I don’t care what happened, I don’t just like Seyi. She’s at fault.” Funmiawelewa wrote “ My advice to those fighting/hating Queen Tiwa is to double their Hustle…”