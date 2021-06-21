Our choices at various stages, phases and time in life are diverse and incredibly huge. We have the task of choosing the right one every moment of our life. Of course, a key weapon in combatting this herculean responsibility is our sense organs.

We can be guided by deploying them physically or by allowing the Holy Spirit to access them for our compass in life and purpose.

It is quite natural for goal-driven people to want to know the end of a course from the beginning- removing every strain of uncertainty or simply want to be analytical about everything.

This is not bad in itself but in doing so, we oftentimes step out of God’s will for our lives. The concept of God’s will may not make sense to everyone though, it doesn’t have to. Our individual paths have been defined from the beginning, so it’s wisdom to seek to know that path.

The major reason why I think people get confused is because of this particular reason; inability to conceptualize God’s will for their lives.

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was initiated in 1973 by a former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, with the primary interest of integrating Nigerian graduates in Nation building. Most people think NYSC is a waste of precious time but my story is a different one. NYSC is not a strange thing to God that’s why it was strategically placed between a system and another new system. It’s a period where men are made for what’s next in their lives. For people who take God’s will really importantly, God takes them to locations where He has prepared to sharpen them for the next phase of their lives, which was my case. Learning new cultures, customs and meeting new people, besides, if Nigerian graduates transit directly from University to the Labour market, majority of them will become disasters.

Location plays a vital role in your destiny. In my book “Activating Your Ears For Life and Purpose”, I was able to perfectly merge a system that a man instituted, NYSC, and the real plan of God for a man’s life. I told my NYSC experience in the best relatable way. This book is not just a book about NYSC, it’s a book about knowing God’s plans for your life regardless of systems.

NYSC sharpened and shaped me. If nothing happens in your life during NYSC, you’re the issue and not the scheme.