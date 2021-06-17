



The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has trained over 200,000 entrepreneurs in core business management skills as part of its 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme.

The training was conducted exclusively on TEFConnect, the Foundation’s proprietary digital platform that provides capacity-building support, advisory and market linkages to over one million Africans.

In a statement yesterday, the Foundation said the programme equips the beneficiaries with skills required to launch and run their businesses at the early growth stage.

It further stated: “With a unique curriculum that encompasses topics on Starting Your Business, Business Management & Fundamentals, Leadership & Business Growth, Selecting and Building a Team, amongst others, entrepreneurs are effectively armed to achieve business growth, profitability, and sustained success.”

Commenting on this milestone, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, said “Every year, our commitment to transform Africa is further strengthened with the passion, resilience and talent of the high-calibre entrepreneurs who onboard our flagship programme. Our curricular provides a holistic opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn, grow and contribute to the development of their communities.”