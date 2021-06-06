The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations on the death of the founder of the ministry, Pastor T.B Joshua.

Kalu, in a condolence message issued on Sunday in Abuja, mourned the renowned preacher and evangelist and stressed that he would be greatly missed by his followers.

“He will be remembered as a notable spiritual leader with passion for empowering the poor and vulnerable in the society,” he added.

According to him, the deceased was popular beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“We mourn him. His death is shocking and painful.

Also Read: Insecurity: Imo commissioner confirms attack on his country home

“He was committed to spreading the gospel of God through his religious and philanthropic platforms.

“Pastor Joshua was simple, kind-hearted, generous and easy going.

“He played a key role in human capital development through philanthropy and counselling.

“His demise has, no doubt, left a big vacuum in the synagogue,” Kalu stated.

He, however, urged the congregation to take solace in the fact that he contributed immensely to the growth of the church and larger community by touching lives positively.

He conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Ondo over the loss and prayed for the eternal repose of his soul.