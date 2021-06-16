File photo: A scene of tanker explosion

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that seven persons died in an explosion after a commercial bus collided with a petrol tanker at Ajilete on Idiroko expressway on Wednesday.

Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, the FRSC Idiroko Unit Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that two other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Olaluwoye said that the accident happened at about 8.45 a.m.

The unit commander said that the bus due to speeding, rammed into the tanker, laden with 33 litres of petroleum products while it was ascending the sloppy Ajilete road.

He said that nine persons were involved in the accident which claimed seven lives, living two others with various degrees of injuries. (NAN)

