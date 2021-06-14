My Mother’s Daughter, the widely-acclaimed autobiography by Chief Taiwo Taiwo is now available on Amazon, Apple Books and other online platforms for Nigerians and the global audience.

The highly applauded book that x-rays the life journey and experiences of Chief Taiwo Taiwo, Chairman, Lexham Investments (Owners of Shonny Investment & Properties) Trustee, Founding and Immediate past Chairman of Atlantic Hall, Chairman Aart of Life foundation was launched in February 2021.

The book offers valuable insights in the areas of Inter-Generational Female Entrepreneurship and Mentorship, and the importance of mentorship for young entrepreneurs.

As a young lady who was thrown into the family business in her early 20s after finishing school in England, her many years of experience in entrepreneurship, as well as her roles as a vibrant activist in society building ventures like Atlantic Hall Secondary School, Aart of Life Foundation etc., will be valuable to young girls and middle-aged women of the present generation.

The book also pays tribute to her mother, Mrs. Alice Olaperi Shonibare who was instrumental in the heights Chief Mrs. Taiwo Taiwo has reached today.

Chief Mrs. Taiwo was born into a family of eight children with a father who was of an innovative businessman of his age. The author’s father died at 44 and the mother had the duty to bring up the eight children and grow the business the father started. Her nifty balancing powers that motivated the daughter, Chief Mrs. Taiwo are shared in detail in the new book.

The book looks at Chief Mrs Taiwo’s education in Nigeria, her secondary school and university education in the UK. The text is indeed a loaded masterpiece that would inspire the best line of action in everyone who wants to navigate the path of life with vitality to overcome those daily challenges that life throws across the pathway.

Vanguard News Nigeria