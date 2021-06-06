Prophetess Rebecca Inuwa, the General Overseer, Light of God Covenant and Prophetic Assembly, has urged Christians to see the death of Prophet Temitope Joshua as a sacrificial passing for the sake of Nigeria.

The cleric said this in Kaduna while speaking in a charge after Sunday service.

She said the late Joshua was the sort of righteous man God desired to take as sacrifice for the sake of Nigeria as a country.

She described the deceased not only as a humble minister of God but as one of the greatest men of God that had emerged in Nigeria.

She further described him as a man that had touched the lives of many people not only in Nigeria and Africa but in other parts of the world.

According to her, many people from across the world have come to know of a country known as Nigeria because of his positive impact on humanity,

Inuwa urged Nigerians not to see Joshua’s passing as a negative development but to understand that “he has come, fought, and finished the good fight.

The general overseer asked members of the church to observe a minute’s silence and to sing the Nigerian National Anthem as a way of paying last respects to the late founder and leader of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCoAN).

NAN recalls that Prophet T. B. Joshua, as the deceased was popularly called, was born on June 12, 1963 in Ondo State.

He was the most popular Nigerian Charismatic Pastor, philanthropist, and televangelist.

