Honourable Bamidele Emmanuel Isibor

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo state and a member of the state Executive Committee of the party, Honourable Bamidele Emmanuel Isibor, has been shot dead by suspected kidnappers.

Isibor, aged 62, a father of five, was attacked in company of three others on their way from Imoru to Ifon, the headquarters of Ose council area in the state.

They were heading back to lfon after a church program when five armed men attacked them.

While the gunmen shot lsibor, the three other occupants in the vehicle were abducted along lfon highway in Ose council area of the state.

The party’s chieftain was said to have died after he was rushed to the hospital by sympathisers.

Reliable source told vanguard that the three other kidnapped victims have been released after their family members paid ransom demanded by their abductors.

ALSO READ: $3m bribery: Court sentences ex-Rep Farouk Lawan to 7 years imprisonment

Meanwhile, a statement by the state chapter of the party signed by its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, confirmed that the late party chieftain died of gunshot wounds.

Kalejaye in the statement said “lsibor, died of gunshot wounds on Monday at the age of 62.

The statement reads “the late Party chieftain was attacked over the weekend, in company of others, on his way from Imoru to Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government area in the state.

“The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) regrets strongly the death of one of its members, Hon. Bamidele Emmanuel Isibor. He was 62 years old.”

“Until his demise, Hon. Isibor, a retired top civil servant, and father of five, was a member of the State Executive Committee of the party.”

“He was a dependable ally, and deeply committed to the development of APC, particularly in Ose Local Government area, where he was the party’s secretary.”

“The party scribe was attacked over the weekend, in company of others, on his way from Imoru to Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government area. He died of gunshot wounds on Monday.”

“The party condemns the violent attack on it’s stalwart which led to his painful exist, at the time the party is warming up for it’s congress.”

“Security challenge has been a major focus of the APC-led government in Ondo State, for which so much has been done.

“The attack on Isibor and others has again underscored the need for every stakeholder to support the security initiative of the State Government to stamp out all forms of criminality.”

Kalejaye who prayed for the repose of his soul said that “the party condole with the Isibor family, his community, and the APC fold in Ose, and indeed, Ondo state, asking God to grant us the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Vanguard News Nigeria