Gunmen men suspected to be herdsmen, Friday night killed four women and two men at Tse-Jimin village, Aloshi Kingdom of Keana local government area of Nasarawa state.

The incident which happened at about 9:45 pm left four other persons with various degrees of injuries, according to an eye witness account.

Eye witnessed accounts named those killed as Blessing Oliver, Bartholomew Yahaya, Mnena Gideon, Ityokugh Yakubu, Timothy Aye, and Ababi Tsavbee.

Confirming the incident to journalists, President, Tiv Association (TIDA) Nasarawa State, Comrade Peter Ahemba claimed that six Tiv farmers were killed by suspected herdsmen when the gunmen invaded the village.

The TIDA president alleged that at about 9:45 pm Friday, unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attack Tse-Jimin village, Jimin, Aloshi kingdom of Keana Local Government killing six persons including four females, two males.

According to the TIDA president, one of the women who survived the attack confirmed that the attackers were Fulani herdsmen.

Ahemba said if not for the prompt intervention of the security agents in Keana LG and the traditional rulers, the number of casualties would have been more than the number recorded.

He said traditional ruler of Aloshi has summoned a meeting of Tiv and Fulani leaders in the area to find lasting solution to the incessant killings.

“My call to the government of Nasarawa State is to strengthen the security apparatus to secure the lives and properties of the citizenry including the Tiv people of Nasarawa State.

“This attack is unprovoked, there was nothing to warrant the attack on our people. So, I’m appealing to the governnent of Nasarawa and federal government to come to the aid of the affected people in the area.

“We are being annihilated, they are chasing us away from Nasarawa State for what we don’t know. We are very peaceful people and committed to promoting peace among the diverse nationalities of Nasarawa State”.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer of the Police Command, proved abortive as his telephone lines were switched off at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria