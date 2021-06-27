By Ayo Onikoyi

On October 16, 2021, the Prestigious Transcorp Hilton Abuja will witness another mind-blowing concert as Supernova musician is ready to bring down the roof with different sounds from the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The show that is tagged “Supernova Live” will feature 2face, MC Edo Pikin, Juliet Ibrahim and it is packaged by Black Celebrity Magazine.

Nweke Joy Chinenye Serrato popularly known as Supernovamusician is a multi talented female singer, songwriter, actress, movie producer, story writer and the CEO of Supernova Music Worldwide.

Supernovamusician started music very early in life as the lead singer of The Lords Chosen Kids, that drooped kids songs like Lord you registered my name, Jesus died on the cross and so many more singles in the album.

After a downturn in the group due to management issues she stopped music and focused on her education.

Her journey into the music world started again in 2019 and ever since she registered her presence in the industry, she’s leaving no stone unturned.

In 2019, she decided to take the bull by the horn as she made a huge comeback with six singles which includes; Badder Than You, Bounce, Key, Moon, Holyshit and Hustle Go-Pay.

She dropped five of her singles in one day and this was how she made her debut in the Nigerian music industry being the first Nigerian artist to do that.

Supernovamusician’s genres of music are hip-hop, pop, reggae, R&B, dancehall and afrobeat.

The pretty songbird is a graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University where she studied Business administration and while in School, she won three different crowns, Miss Business administration, Miss NFCS Unizik chapter, Queen of Anambra Heritage despite being an Ebonyi state native.

Without mincing words, Supernovamusician has proven that female artistes are still very much relevant in the industry and can never be pushovers by their male counterparts.

Now, the endowed singer is presently working with Black Celebrity Magazine, a foremost Africa leading celebrity journal to spread her new effort.

Supernovamusician is presently putting a finishing touches on her album which she promised to drop before the end of the year 2021.

‘Badder than you’ by Supernovamusician is presently enjoying massive rotation on various radio and TV stations all over Africa.

And for months, she has been topping the music charts on both radio, television and online music platforms with her latest effort Casanova.

Meanwhile, as an actress, Supernovamusician has played the lead character in the movie Anger of Immortals directed by Ndubuisi Odowa coins and produced her.

She’s a movie producer and actress and she has acted alongside famous actors like Pete Edochie, Zack Orji, Ernest Obi, Yul Edochie, Chelsea Eze, Alex Usifo, Chiwetalu Agu to mention but a few so playing the lead character won’t be a problem for her becomes as she has come a long way to be where she is today.

However, despite her humane lifestyle, Suppernova according to information detest poverty, maltreatment, discrimination, domestic violence, gender humiliation and corruption at any level.

Prior to that, she’s always at the forefront of activism on social media advocating for a better standard of living in Nigeria and educating people on the bad norms in our society that has become normal.

As an activist, Supernova’s huge presence on social media is second to none. She is always there campaigning against all the above listed inhuman activities.

Recently, two of her videos went viral where she said that “everybody in Nigeria is gay it’s just a question of how gay you are” and when she said “there is no heaven there is no hell” the full video is all over blogs and websites and social media pages.

