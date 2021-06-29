Leading public relations consultant, award winning journalist and founder of Visibility Solutions Media, Kehinde Ajose has averred that success in the entertainment industry is more about having a strong public relations and marketing strategy than just being talented.

Ajose who has consulted for several showbiz personalities noted that talent is good, but not only the requisite trait needed to succeed in the entertainment industry.

“To lose relevance is one of the scariest things an entertainer must not be caught in. I have consulted for and interviewed several talented showbiz personalities who were not able to profit from their talent because they only focused on the talent and ignored the part of the business. What Don Jazzy, M.I, Banky W sells is more than music. These showbiz personalities have grown to become strong bankable brands. Their relevance is not tied to releasing music every now and then. People may love your music, but it won’t get you all the attention you need. A Naira Marley is less talented than a Wizkid or a Burna Boy. How then was he able to brand himself to national acclaim? It is a result of a well thought out content creation strategy. Attention is the currency of show-business. When you stop getting the attention of your audience, you lose relevance”.

Asked about the key factors needed to succeed in the showbiz industry, he said: ”You need to realize that as an entertainer, you are rendering a service which solves a problem for a particular audience. Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez is an example of an artiste who has mastered the art of putting himself in the spotlight.

Don’t just focus on public relations only when you want to release a movie or an album. Your visibility is more important than your ability”.