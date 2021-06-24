By Arogbonlo Israel

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has debunked claims by renowned Islamic scholar, Admad Gumi that its operations in Nigeria are in connivance with some security agents in the country to kill Northerners.

Recall Gumi, in an interview on Arise TV Wednesday, June 23, described the banditry going on in Nigeria as a tribal war between herders and other tribes in the country, attributing this to the killings in the Southwest and Southeast respectively.

“These bandits are operating with a lot of people in the security system. This is business, otherwise, how can these big weapons they use cross the borders into the country if money is not exchanging hands,” Gumi told Arise TV presenter.

Reacting, the IPOB in a statement signed by his media and publicity secretary Thursday, Emma Powerful faulted claims by Gumi stating the Eastern Security Network is not a terrorist organisation.

“In case the self-acclaimed Islamic cleric (Gumi) has forgotten, may we remind him that neither IPOB nor ESN is a terrorist organisation or Killers like his bandit clients and allies. Spilling of blood is never part of our mandate.

“ESN is a child of necessity created for the defense of our ancestral land against terrorists and killer herdsmen wrecking havoc across our communities. ESN is only defending our hapless mothers and sisters who have been raped, maimed and attacked without any justification by these criminal herdsmen.

“Since December 2020 when ESN was set up by our leader, these vampires have been on the run because of the heat from our gallant operatives across Biafran forests. For Sheikh Gumi who never gave a hoot while killer herdsmen rampaged our communities to try to twist the fact now is not only mischief but an act of terror itself.

“No Northern in any part of Biafra land can prove that he/she has at any time been attached by IPOB or ESN. We are only chasing terrorists and bandits behind killings and kidnapping for ransom in our land.

“Gumi should be ashamed that an Islamic cleric as he claims has suddenly become a mouthpiece for bandits and terrorists. Why does Gumi have special interest in bandits and terrorists is an indication that he is a terrorist but has never shown any empathy to their victims of other Nigerians? Why is Gumi always advocating for terrorists and negotiating with them but never advanced the cause of victims of terror? What does Sheikh Gunmi have in common with bandits and terrorists?

“But we promise Gumi and his likes that no amount of distraction will make us back down on our resolve to restore Biafra, and defend our ancestral land against invasion by criminal herdsmen. We are formidable and we won’t give up on this mandate. ESN will not allow any person occupy our forests again,” the statement partly read.

Vanguard News Nigeria