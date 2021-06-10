A map of Nigeria

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-AFTER engaging in ten hours of marathon meeting on the state of the nation on Thursday former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar,

Emeritus John Cardinal Onaiyekan among others refused to talk to the media.

All the participants at the meeting snubbed journalists when they were approached to speak on the deliberations and possible resolutions.

READ ALSOInsecurity affecting development in the north ― NSF

The meeting which started at 11:30 pm ended around 8:20 pm.

Among all the participants approached to speak, it was only Emeritus John Cardinal Onaiyekan, who told reporters that “we discussed everything”, refusing to speak further.

On his part, the Director, Publicity, and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Alhaji Hakeem Baba Ahmed, who was also a participant, said he could not speak because he was not mandated to do so.

“I am only a delegate to the meeting, I am not authorized to speak to the media”, he told reporters.

The meeting had earlier barred journalists from covering its activities, saying the engagement was not for coverage.

Notable among participants at the meeting which started around 11:am at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and Emeritus John Cardinal Onaiyekan.

Others are the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, former Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN General Secretary, Rev. Joseph Daramola,Etsu Nupe ,Alhaji Yahaya, and former Minister of Agriculture, Dr Audu Ogbe.

Also, the Ooni of Ife,Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi , President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor and Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo were also at the meeting.

The meeting which was convened at the instance of Interfaith Initiatives for Peace, jointly led by the Sultan of Sokoto, and Emeritus John Cardinal Onaiyekan, was to discuss and find the solution to the insecurity threatening the unity and peace of the country.

Recall that the growing insecurity occasioned by activities of bandits, headmen/farmers’ clashes, Book Haram, and secessionist agitations across the country has created tensions in the hearths of many Nigeria and foreigners.

It was gathered that the resolutions of the ongoing meeting would be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, at the Presidential Villa, as participants are expected to meet with the president after the meeting.