By Olayinka Ajayi

Although the primaries for local government election of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Lagos State have come and gone, petitions continue to fly, alleging that the exercise was marred with irregularities.

Members from various local governments across the state maintained that the primaries were manipulated in favour of some particular persons.

They therefore appealed to the National Leader of the Party, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene by reverting to the status quo, mandating the party leadership to do fresh primaries or disqualify those found wanting.

The latest is the petition at Ikosi-Isheri LCDA where aggrieved members alleged that the manner the primaries were conducted could lead to party members engaging in anti-party activities during the main elections.

Those that purchased the Forms that were cleared to contest the Chairmanship election in Ikosi- Isheri LCDA were, Bada Abolanle Sammy with Form number 0030; Martins Anna Abiodun- 0083; Bashkirs Kareem A. – 0095; Omoba Adeyinka Oyediran- 0194; Fasasi Abideen O. – 0085; Balogun Wasiu Oluwatoyin – 0277; Oromidayo Balogun T. – 0264; Jegede Oyekunle S. -0195 and Kareem Bola Fausat – 0360.

The stakeholders stated that since the primaries scheduled for May could not hold due to the fracas in the LCDA, the panel that should conduct the exercise should come back and do their job.

They stated that Oyekunle became the consensus candidate supported by six other contestants.

He, therefore, became the ideal and partys candidate. The stakeholders believed that since nine contestants bought the form and six endorsed Oyekunle, the Committee should conduct fresh primaries or hand over to him the flag of the party to fly in the election.

They argued that it was Oyekunle who built and mobilized members for the party during his eight years as Party Chairman with all his outstanding records very conspicuous.

The stakeholders accused the current Chairman, Princess Semiat Abolanle Bada of using her intimacy with the State Chairman of the Party (APC) to manipulate the exercise in her favour. In a petition to the Chairman, 2021 Local Government Election Screening Committee of the party, which Hon. Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor was attentioned, the Petitioners, Messrs Usman Ajibola – Leader of Ikosi Councillors, Onikosi Lanre – Councillor, Moruf adeleye – Councillor who were allegedly denied return tickets on the basis of their strong stance on due process noted that owing to various allegations of financial impropriety on the incumbent Chairman of the LCDA, she should not be allowed to return.

For the reasons listed here under, they allegedly believed “that the incumbent Chairman of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA is not eligible to stand for the office of the Chairman of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA at the forthcoming election and therefore urge the Committee to disqualify her. Some of the allegations penned against the incumbent Chairman include that on different occasions she was invited and caused to appear before the Lagos State House of Assembly to answer questions on allegations relating to fraud and fraudulent misappropriation of funds, the latest of which was March 24, 2021.

“That the said Executive Chairman had on various occasions been invited by the ICPC and EFCC on several financial crimes relating to fraud and misappropriation of funds; that she fraudulently purchased a Highlander 2016 Model for the sum of N30,200,000 (Thirty million, two hundred thousand naira only) when the market price as at the time of purchase was N12,000,000 (Twelve million naira only) which there is evidence.

“That the incumbent Chairman, in abuse of her office and diversion of public fund for her personal use, within her first six months in office bought a Lexus LX570 worth of N35, 000,000 (Thirty-five million naira only), a Pick Up Van of N5,000,000 (Five million naira only) and a Toyota Vensa all in the name of official vehicles.

“That the said Chairman embezzled money meant for Senatorial and State Assembly election during the 2020 by-election which to a very large extent, we gathered, jeopardised the tenet of the party towards the election,” the stakeholders alleged.

When the incumbent Chairman was sort for comments, her phone kept showing busy, busy. However, one of the staff met at the Council Secretariat, who simply identified himself as Bolaji said they petitioners were aggrieved because their line up team failed to make it this time around, “they were just leveling unsubstantiated allegations on the Chairman. Don’t mind them, they are crying wolf where there is none. How can you come and dictate for the Executive Chairman who to employ and who not to employ,” he said.