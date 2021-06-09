



By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE National Examinations Council,NECO,has said there will be no extension in its internal Senior School Certificate Examination,SSCE.

The examination body,in a statement, Wednesday,in by its Head of Information and Public Relations Division,Azeez Sani,insisted that it “will not extend the registration period for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school based candidates.”

“The Registration exercise which started on 31st March, will close on Friday, 25th June, 2021 and will not be subjected to extension, while the examination will commence unfailingly on Monday, 5th July 2021,”it added.

The statement further read:”This is to enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2021 SSCE internal.

“State Ministries of Education, Commandants, Principals, Proprietors and other relevant stakeholders are enjoined to take note of the closing date and ensure timely completion of their candidates registration.

“The Council assures all stakeholders of its resolve to have a seamless conduct of the 2021 SSCE.”