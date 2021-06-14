By Jacob Ajom

Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa has observed that sports can be a very strong tool for national unity.

Speaking as Special Guest at the 2nd Olo Boat Race competition at the Navy Town Lagos, Saturday, the navy chief said he was pleased to see the kids compete “because they are the future of Nigeria.

“It starts from here. The joy of it is that I have seen children from different backgrounds competing as one. There is no discrimination between one from the north and another from the South or east.”

It was fun and fanfare, yet the rivalry among the contestants was high.

The spectators, among who were Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa and other top naval officers and invited guests were treated to the best of sailing and boating throughout as the contestants glided on open water in exhilarating fashion.

Events competed for included swimming, boat racing, Kayak and GP 14.

In the GP 14 Sailing race, the pair of Alaba Matthew and Elizabeth Crown finished first, ahead of Moses Orubani/Khadija Giginya and the pair of Izilein Emmanuel/Japhet Benedicta. In the Laser event Ekiye Abraham Leo dusted Abdulsalam Jamiu and Gbamire Isaac.

Giginya Asmau won the Girls swimming event. She beat Nafisat Mohammed and Shawulu Serah, while Giginya Aminu defeated Hassan Saleh and Nwankwo Raymond to win the Boys Swimming event. In the Men’s category, Solomon Kehinde won the event ahead of Ekiye Abraham and Isaac Gbamire who finished second and third respectively.

The high point of the day’s events was the Kayak contest in both men’s and women’s categories.

Alaba Matthew took first in Kayak Men’s category. He defeated Izilein Emmanuel and Orugbami Moses while Izilein Deborah defeated Giginya Asmau and Giginya Khadija to win the Kayak event in the women’s category. Hassan Saleh defeated Giginya Aminu and Nwankwo Raymond in the Kayak Boy’s event.

The kids were not left out as they also competed in the open water swimming event. Japhet Jeffery finished in first place and was followed by Nwankwo Jacinta and Umoh Christopher.

