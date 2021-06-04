South-West PDP commiserates with Oladimeji over wife’s death

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West region has commiserated with a chieftain of the party and a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji, over the passing of his wife, Professor Benedicta Oladimeji.

Mrs Oladimeji, a Professor of Clinical Psychology at Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, died on April 21, six months after her 70th birthday and retirement from the university where she had been staff since 1977.

In a condolence message, PDP South-West Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran, on behalf of the Chairman, Taofeeq Arapaja, and members, expressed his condolences to the chieftain, adding that the news of his wife’s passing left the party in shock.

Owokoniran stated that Professor Oladimeji “was a very caring and intelligent woman who supported her husband Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji immensely in party activities. She will be greatly missed by all.”

He further prayed that God grant the PDP chieftain the fortitude to bear the loss, noting that apart from being a soul mate to Muyiwa, “madam was also a comrade because they are of similar ideological tendencies.”

Professor Benedicta Yetunde Oladimeji and Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji married in Moscow, Russia, in November 1972.

