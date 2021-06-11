Barrister George Utomhim

The Executive Secretary of the Society for Neighbourhood Peace and Development, Barrister George Utomhim, has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to do more to facilitate peace and stability in West Africa.

Utomhim, who spoke in Lagos at a press briefing congratulating the former president on his recent appointment as Chairman, ECOWAS Council of the Wise, lamented that the region is plagued with crisis.

He said: “There are enormous challenges bedeviling the African region at this time, with terrorism, banditry, civil and social unrest now the order of the day.

“This appointment is indeed a clarion call on the former President to put his tenacity and experience to bear. Our organisation wishes him the very best, believing in his ability to achieve, given the required support, true regional peace and stability that will guarantee sustainable development.”

