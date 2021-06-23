Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

FORMER governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Soludo has won the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

He secured 740 votes to defeat three others namely Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Sir Damian Okolo and Thankgod Ibe who secured 14 votes, seven votes and four votes respectively.

Delegates _ 812.

A team from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, led by Musa Hununu monitored the exercise.

Of the 795 accredited delegates, 792 votes were cast. Deacon Samson Olaleye, who led a team from the APGA headquarters declared Soludo winner and handed him the certificate return.

In his acceptance speech, Soludo promised to take the state to a higher level if voted for as the next governor of Anambra State in November.

He commended the former governors of the state for their contributions towards the development of the state, adding however that having served in various capacities in and outside the country, it was time for him to serve the state fully.

He particularly commended the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano for the massive infrastructural development of the state and assured that he would improve on what the governor has done.

In his speech, Governor ObianoI commended the NWC and the State Working Committee, SWC, of the party for the peaceful conduct of the primaries, reminding the people that there is more work to do. “Our job has just started and we will do 21/ 21 again in November”, the governor said.

Accreditation of the delegates for the primaies took place at the Alex Ekwueme square in Awka from where they were transported to the Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, a distance of about one kilometer away for voting.

The exercise caused traffic gridlock in the state capital as the major Enugu – Onitsha expressway where the venue of the voting is located, was closed to traffic for the major hours of the day.

Security was also very tight in Awka and only accredited delegates were allowed into the venue.

At the time of filing this report, voting was rounding up, while counting was expected to commence at the end of the voting.

