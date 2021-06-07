.

Established to bridge the gap in access to finance for women, impact investment platform, SME.NG is set to launch an e-market platform with the aim of empowering women-owned businesses with economic opportunities and business sustainability tools against the negative effects of the pandemic and economic downturn.

The platform which is set to launch in August will help overcome the barriers female entrepreneurs currently face in Nigeria, as digital solutions offer a new pathway to not just solve the issues of access to finance, but also generate market linkages for female entrepreneurs.

In addition to its all-women ‘She Works Here’ accelerator and the ‘Ebi Fund’ targeted at women entrepreneurs in Nigeria, SME.NG is providing this e-market solution to give access to finance, access to markets and financial inclusion for female-owned businesses. Since its launch, SME.NG has sought to empower and improve the livelihoods of women in the SME ecosystem.

Commenting on the purpose of the Ebi Market platform, the Managing Director, SME.NG, Ms. Thelma Ekiyor, said,

“This year, due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we have deemed it pertinent to empower Nigerian female-owned businesses to help them thrive. With SME.NG at the helm of providing Nigerian female entrepreneurs the opportunity to grow their businesses through financial services, trading opportunities, advisory services, mentorship and networking and so much more, we will continue to provide them with entrepreneurial opportunities to create wealth and support their livelihood.”

The Ebi Marketplace platform will be Nigeria’s first safe and user-friendly women’s e-market platform. The platform will also feature a Nigerian women SME directory with sector and location tags to expand the reach of products and services across Nigeria and beyond. The Ebi Marketplace will be all inclusive and offers a one-stop shop information portal of opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

The platform will provide women entrepreneurs and their customers a unique and seamless online trading and shopping experience. It also includes features that will help drive sales and boost revenues for women-owned businesses, as well as provide other resources that will enable women-owned businesses to thrive.

The Ebi marketplace will officially go live on the 1st of August. Interested female entrepreneurs can register to be vendors on the website and the App will also be available for download.