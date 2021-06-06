By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed commitment of his administration to embark on new developmental projects in the next two years that would impact positively on the lives of residents.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, made the promise on Sunday, during the Special Church Service in Commemoration of the Second Year in Office, held at Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

He noted that over the last 731 days, through God’s faithfulness, while others were groaning under the negative effects of economic recession, the administration inaugurated several projects.

According to Sanwo-Olu: ”We have commissioned several projects such as the Pen Cinema bridge, rehabilitation, upgrading and construction of roads in Somolu, Mushin, Badagry and several other parts of Lagos.

”We have constructed new classrooms across various government owned schools, improved water, transportation, and introduced more BRT buses and recently, the first and last mile buses.

”These and many more we have been able to achieve through the mercies and grace of God.

”It is for these reasons and many more that we are trusting Him to do, that we have come today to acknowledge His faithfulness and steadfast love for us as leaders and also for the good people of Lagos.”

He said that God had given the government the grace and strength to overcome the challenges it was confronted with and was able to bring most of the state’s projects to completion.

Sanwo-Olu , added that the government has even embarked on new projects for improved quality of life in the state.

”Going by the popular praise song and saying, ”If we have ten thousand tongues, they are not enough to thank God.”

In his sermon, His Eminence, Dr Sunday Ola Makinde, the Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church Nigeria, congratulated the governor, the deputy governor, the cabinet members and families for surviving the past two years in office.

Makinde also congratulated the entire residents for seeing the outstanding and remarkable achievements of the present government.

He described the present government as a ”God’s given” government, due to the excellent and beautiful performances.

”This government is God’s doing and it is marvelous in our eyes. Sanwo-Olu is a team player, he doesn’t work alone.

”Sanwo-Olu is accessible; when a leader is accessible, he is spiritual and humble. He relates well with traditional leaders and religious leaders.

”This government makes people happy. A government where people are not happy is an ungodly government, it is a useless government,” he said.