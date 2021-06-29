Sir Ken Okolugbo, former Commissioner that represented Ndokwa Nation in DESOPADEC has declared for 2023.

He offered himself to serve Ndokwa Nation better for the office of House of representatives on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the declaration at the enlarged meeting of all the wards working committee cum councilors in Ukuani LGA yesterday.

With Sir Ken Okolugbo declaration, he now officially becomes the first and only one who have indicated interest for Ndokwa/Ukwani federal constituency job as 2023 beckons in PDP.