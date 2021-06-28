By Sebastine Obasi

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Western Zone, has directed all depots and petrol stations to ensure regular supply and distribution of petroleum products in the zone.

The directive was given by Dele Tajudeen, Chairman of the Zone following the observed panick buying of products by motorists. He urged members to stop creating unnecessary panick over fuel scarcity as there are sufficient products in the depots. He said that the western zone depots comprising of Ejigbo Satellite, Mosinmi, Ore, Ibadan and Ilorin had sufficient products and cautioned that the association is not considering any strike. “IPMAN which controls 80 per cent outlets, has more advantage in distributing and dispensing in both urban and hinterlands in the country. In line with the Federal Government’s efforts at ensuring efficient petroleum products distribution across the country, IPMAN members have opted for a seamless distribution of petroleum products,’’ he said.

According to him, such synergy amongst members with the Federal Government, would present a common front that would advance the interest of the group and ensure smooth distribution of the products across the country. He said: “While we support Federal government and NNPC/ PPMC to achieve their objectives of products supplies we will continue do our businesses legitimately without fear or favour. “We are passionate about Nigeria peoples plight and we will not add to the suffering of the people. We therefore advise our principals to employ means of dialogue rather than exposing our members to public embarrassment. “Once again you have assurances of all stakeholders of South West of our commitment to place the country above our personal interest.

It would be recalled that the National body of IPMAN last week threatened to halt operations over ‘police harassment’