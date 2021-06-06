.

By Cynthia Alo

Chief Executive Officer of Shirah, an Alberta, Canada-based online platform, Bukky Abaniwonda has re-assured Nigerians who wish to study, work, or live in Canada of a seamless immigration process and documentation.

In a statement, the licensed immigration specialist stated that this has become necessary to stem the increasing incidence of innocent Nigerians being taken by fraudulent and unregistered companies.

Abaniwonda , who is a permanent resident of Canada noted that her company has put things in place to ensure that Nigerians interested in relocating to Canada are given the best of services which promises a hitch-free procedure.

According to her, Shirah, which is split into two arms, Shirah Immigration and Shirah Tutors, focuses on facilitating student admission processes, permanent relocation, IELTS and TEF tutorials, and settlement opportunities to Canada.

“We have a solid track record of proven results and testimonials that speak well of our services. In the past year of existence, despite covid-19, we have helped close to 100 people with their Canada dream at different stages.

“Shirah Migration is fully licensed by Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC). This makes us the most trusted firm to work with. We offer Student admission, study visa, permanent residency services through express entry, business migration etc as well as other immigration-related services. The only service we do not offer is Refugee service,” she said.

Speaking further Abaniwonda ,, who holds a Master’s in Finance from Canada, explained that Shirah Tutors underscores the company’s commitment to helping prospective clients meet up with the language requirements of the canadian government.

“Shirah Tutors, our tutoring arm, is committed to helping individuals prepare for their language proficiency test. Our well-trained tutors have contributed to the success of our clients by providing them with all the necessary information and guidelines required to ace the language proficiency tests. All our tutorial classes take place online and as such, the candidate can learn from any location,” she added.

Stressing on the need for proper documentation, she noted that applying for immigration to Canada can be done via the Federal Express Entry system or through one of the Provincial Nominee Programmes (PNPs).

“However, many people opt for only the Express Entry system and turn to the PNP as a last resort if their ranks are too low. When starting your immigration process, we encourage people to try out both immigration options before making a choice. PNP should not be an afterthought during your immigration process,” she stated.