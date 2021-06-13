By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has denied report in a national daily (Not Vanguard) of a disagreement between him and Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

The report had claimed among others that that the frosty relationship could affect the electoral fortune of the party, particularly in the 2023 general elections.

“This is not true, and since the premise is wrong the conclusion cannot also be right. It’s a faulty reasoning that renders argument invalid,” a statement issued by Ike Abonyi, media adviser to Secondus clarified yesterday.

According to the statement, history is a witness that those who tried to control the party in the past failed woefully because it derives its existence from the people and indeed Nigerians, hence its name and motto, ‘power to the people.’

“The story is therefore not true as the national chairman, Prince Secondus along with members of the National Working Committee, NWC, are effectively piloting the affairs of the party to the satisfaction of majority of its members and leaders across the country.

“And Governor Wike as one of the effective PDP state governors is also delivering democracy dividends to the good people of Rivers State.

“For records, the office of the national chairman of PDP wants to put it on record that the real headache of the party is the steady destruction of democracy tenets by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and in particular the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to put into action the speedy electoral reform so that votes of Nigerians can count.

“Also as a huge headache to PDP today is the insecurity situation in the country that has not only remained a threat to democracy but to the corporate existence of the country.

“The office of the PDP national chairman therefore desires that innuendos of any kind aimed at injecting bad blood in the party should be disregarded and seen as a distraction from the real focus of getting APC out of the way to save Nigeria,” the statement further read.

