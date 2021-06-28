As owner risks revocation of land title

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The collapsed building

Scores of workers, on Sunday, narrowly escaped death, when a 3-storey building undergoing construction suddenly collapsed at Olufiditi Street, Alaba Oro, area of Lagos State.

According to a source, the incident happened following a heavy wind that swept across the area aftermath of Saturday heavy rainfall.

It was gathered that some workers who were still hibernating under the uncompleted structure escaped when the foundation of the building started shaking before it finally caved-in.

Emergency responders who were alerted, later arrived the scene of the incident and immediately cordoned off the area to prevent secondary incident from happening.

It was discovered that the developer and the owner of the structure had earlier been served a warning notice by relevant agency of the state but it was ignored and went ahead with the construction work before the unfortunate incident occurred.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who later arrived the scene along with his men, confirmed that no casualty was recorded, while the building was immediately sealed off following discovery of violation of building codes.

Other emergency responders at the scene were: Nigeria Police, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA, among others.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “The Agency received a distress call in the early hours Sunday afternoon, June 27, 202, concerning a collapsed building at the above address.

“This led to the immediate activation of the agency’s response plan and necessary deployment of resources to the incident scene.

“Upon arrival of the agency’s officials (Cobra Team) as well as other stakeholders (Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Safety Commission and LASBCA at the incident scene, it was observed that the 3-storey building undergoing construction collapsed as a result of a heavy wind.

“Beside the heavy wind, it was also discovered that the collapse occurred as a result of substandard building materials used by the developer.

“Fortunately, no casualty nor fatality recorded.

“According to LABSCA, who were also on ground for on-the-spot assemment, the building had been previously marked for a caution by officials but the developer ignored the warning.”

Subsequently, the affected building was sealed pending arrival of the LASEMA’s heavy duty equipment excavator to the scene.

When contacted on Monday, Oke-Osanyintolu said the structure had been demolished to the ground level for safety of the residents and adjoining building.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said that after further investigations the title of the effected property might be revoked if the owner is found wanting.

LASEMA, however, in it’s recommendations, called for: Continuous sensitisation and advocacy on necessary safety precautions that should be embarked upon by the agency, adherence to the building codes of the state should be enforced by relevant Government agencies, among others.

