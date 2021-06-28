Sam Okenye of the “TAKE IT” fame drops another monster hit titled “Places”. Places is an inspiring song with up tempo rhythm lustered with refreshing dance hall cum club banger vibes and laced with soul lifting lyrics especially for those feeling good and inspired to go places.

According to Sam Okenye “The song will mean different things to different people. For some, it could be interpreted as a man genuinely pouring out his mind in a way of commitment to his proposed wife or lover that he will take her places, especially her dream land, I mean places she never dreamt and also make her happy for life.

“To others it would be interpreted as God giving them assurance that He will take them places they never dreamt of and also make them great in life “.

He said, “The song is quite melodious and inspiring. You cannot resist dancing to the tune and God’s willing it will aid you to PLACES.

Sam Okenye known for writing hit songs with meaningful lyrics to his credits have dropped hit tracks like “E No Dey Lie” , “Arise Africa“ just to mention a few.

“E No Dey Lie” was also a dance tune, an inspirational song that reveals the faithfulness of God who cannot lie. In the song he assures us that if God promises you, He will definitely fulfill it but you need to have faith and trust in God, while “Arise Africa” has more of a militant approach to life. In the song Sam Okenye challenged African Leaders to create a conducive platform for youths in Africa to succeed. He warned African leaders not to fail their people.

Sam Okenye is currently working on dropping the full album before the end of August 2021.