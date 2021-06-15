Rotimi Amaechi visits SecureID’s Transport Payment Solutions (TPS) Company

From left: Adedotun Sulaimon (MFR), Chairman Board of Directors SecureID Group; Rt. Hon. Rotimi Ameachi, Minister of Transportation and Kofo Akinkugbe, Founder/MD, SecureID Group during the Minister’s visit to SecureID’s Transport Payment Solutions (TPS) Company in Isolo, Lagos recently.

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi has expressed satisfaction with the automated ticketing solutions offered by Transport Payment Solutions, a subsidiary of SecureID Limited, Africa’s industry leader in smart card manufacturing and personalisation.

The Minister recently paid a visit to the company’s manufacturing plant in Isolo, Lagos, where he witnessed several state-of-the-art equipment and technology used to install access control for turnstile e-gates at train stations, automated fare collection systems, among others.

The company has stated that its ticketing solutions are designed to engender seamless transportation experiences for many Nigerians across various platforms, including railway, road and water.

During the visit, Amaechi was impressed with the company’s capacity to manufacture all types of cards including transport cards and solutions, which enable commuters to book seats and pay for fare from the comfort of their phones.

Transport Payment Solutions Limited, which is an indigenous company says it is committed to demonstrate Nigeria’s capability to be a manufacturer of first-rate automated ticketing solutions in line with global best practices. The company has stated some of its technologies will make it faster and more seamless for Nigerians to move around, which will have a major impact on the economy.

Vanguard News Nigeria