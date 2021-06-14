Robbers escape with wounds as Kaduna police foil robbery attack

Operatives of the Kaduna Police Command have foiled a robbery attack in the Tudun Wada area and recovered ammunition and an operational vehicle.

ASP Muhammed Jalige, the Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) said in a statement that On the 13th June 2021 at about 0500hrs, the Command received a distress call through Divisional Police Officer Tudun Wada, Kaduna that unknown armed men invaded Jada road, Tudun Wada, Kaduna in a bid to commit heinous crime in the area and disrupt the peace being enjoyed currently in the area.

He said in view of the report, Police patrol team were immediately dispatched to the area.

“The hoodlums on sighting the Police patrol vehicle, started shooting berserkly. The Officers involved were very tactical in response and their operational sagacity succeeded in repelling the attack. They recovered twenty four (24) rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunitions; thirty (30) polymer-cased 12-guage shotgun shells; a Toyota Corolla LE, Ash colour with Reg.No. ABJ 704 MX; a driver’s license and ATM cards.”

‘It was a successful counteroffensive devoid of any injury to the Operatives, while the hoodlums escaped with bullet wounds considering the observed volume of blood spilled and stains at the scene.m,” he said.

The Command, therefore, requested information about any person(s) found with bullet wound(s), adding that such should be reported to the Police for immediate action.

Vanguard News Nigeria