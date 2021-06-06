By Moses Nosike

Rite Foods Limited, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian Food and Beverage Company, Producers of Bigi Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD), Fearless Energy Drinks, and variants of sausage brands, has been awarded brand of the year.

The Awards organized by Champion News Media, Publishers of Champion Newspapers, was conceived to honour the best of human resources and institutions in Nigeria. Rite Foods was adjudged the Best from a plethora of Multinational organizations that are in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) category.

According to Ugo Amadi, Editor, Champion Newspapers who stated that The Awards is also targeted at acknowledging the contributions of some of the outstanding individuals, organizations, agencies, and institutions of both State and Federal Governments to the development of Nigeria in particular and humanity in general in the areas of business, politics, culture, social and infrastructural developments.

Aside from Rite Foods Limited, other organizations honoured at the Champion Media Awards include First Bank of Nigeria Limited, African Alliance Insurance, Innoson Motors, Access Bank, NSIA Insurance, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), and Dangote Foundation.

Unarguably, the fastest-growing Foods and Beverages Company in West Africa, with the vision of becoming the industry’s foremost conglomerate by 2030. Rite sausage brands became the most innovative Sausage Roll, Number 1 Sausage Roll in Nigeria with the Innovative Rite Spicy Sausage, and dominated the Sausage Market with a variety of Sausage Rolls.

Also, it introduced the Bigi Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) and Fearless Energy Drinks in 2017. Since then, the brands have set the pace for others to follow, as the most preferred products by families nationwide, as well as addressing the market need of young pupils in schools.

The CSD has Twelve (12) variants, with the Bigi Premium Table Water produced with global best practices in purification for hydration, freshness, and healthy living. The company’s inventiveness has earned high recognition in the energy drinks market with the first-ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle brands for the Fearless Red Berry and Fearless Classic. For a Nigerian- based refreshment organization with humble beginnings, Rite Foods has defeated the chances in an industry soaked with numerous International Brands.

In her remarks, the Group Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of Champion Newspaper, Dr(Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheankanwa who was visibly elated of the 2020 edition of the award, said; ”The awards and recognition are intended to acknowledge individuals, organizations and agencies that made outstanding contributions in reshaping the growth and fortunes of Nigeria in the year under focus. We took extra care in sorting out these individuals and organizations as our Board of Editors was painstaking in voting for the right candidates. It is our little way of encouraging Nigerians to strive towards excellence in all their endeavors”.

Interestingly, the rapid success of Rite Foods Limited, presently led by second-generation custodians and gradually extending into the next generation, broken all encumbrances known with indigenous businesses, can be attributed to its quality consciousness and technological advances within the market space.

Rite Foods Limited began production in March 2008 with sausages and has since become a major player; where it has also set the pace in 2016 with products comprising of Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, Bigi Ginger Ale, Fearless Redberry Energy Drink, Fearless Classic Energy Drink, Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef Sausage roll, and Rite Sausage roll.

Bigi Premium Table Water is produced with global best practices in purification offers quality, freshness, confidence, and reliability.

The company’s inventiveness has earned high recognition in the energy drinks market with the first-ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle brands for the Fearless Red Berry and Fearless Classic.